Transgender persons to regulate Hyderabad traffic

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided to appoint transgender individuals as volunteers to regulate traffic in Hyderabad.

Issuing instructions to officials on Friday during a review meeting on GHMC, the chief minister directed them to utilise the services of transgender persons on the lines of Home Guards.

At present, Home Guards are involved in regulating traffic flow along with the regular traffic police personnel. The chief minister said that transpersons who opt for traffic duties would be given a monthly stipend. He directed the officials to collect details of the transgender persons interested in regulating traffic.

The interested transpersons would be imparted training for a week to 10 days and provided uniforms.

At the review meeting, the chief minister also directed the officials to go on a study tour to Indore and develop Hyderabad as a clean city on the lines of the city in Madhya Pradesh.

“The agencies and NGOs which are working to maintain Indore as a clean city should be invited to work on similar lines in Hyderabad,” the chief minister said. He asked the GHMC officials to study how the Indore civic body was mobilising funds to keep the city clean.

Revanth expressed displeasure over the improper maintenance of 811 km roads which were taken up under Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) some five years ago. As the term of contract of the CRMP agencies would end by December, they are neglecting road maintenance, Revanth observed. “Do not spare such agencies and see that all roads are maintained properly in the city,” he told the officials.