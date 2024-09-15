Attempt to murder case on Arekapudi Gandhi

HYDERABAD: An attempt-to-murder case has been registered against Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi after he allegedly led a mob that attacked the residence of BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy in Kondapur on Thursday.

Alongside Gandhi, his son and Miyapur corporator Uppalapati Srikanth, corporator Venkatesh Goud, and others were also named in the case filed by the Gachibowli police.

According to the complaint lodged by Kaushik Reddy, Gandhi and his followers arrived at his residence at approximately 10 am on Thursday, broke open the gates of the house and vandalised the property by throwing stones, tomatoes, eggs, and other items. Kaushik Reddy claimed that the mob’s intention was to kill him.

The Gachibowli police had on Thursday registered a suo moto case against Gandhi and 14 others, charging them with unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, and criminal trespass. However, attempt-to-murder charges were not initially included.

Later in the evening, BRS leaders T Harish Rao, P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Vemula Prashanth Reddy protested at the Cyberabad Police Commissioner’s office, demanding that attempted murder charges be added. The Cyberabad police responded by taking them into custody.