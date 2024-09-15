BRS suspends five Kamareddy leaders for supporting BJP

KAMAREDDY: About eight months after the elections in which party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao suffered a shocking defeat, the BRS on Saturday suspended five leaders from the Kamareddy Assembly constituency for “anti-party” activities.

BRS Kamareddy town president Jukanti Prabhakar Reddy informed the media that the suspensions were due to the five leaders extending support to the BJP in the elections.

The suspended leaders are Nittu Venugopal Rao, father of former Kamareddy Municipal Council chairperson Nittu Jhanvi, his brother Nittu Krishna Mohan Rao, former Devunipally sarpanch Nittu Venkat Rao, and party members Mupparapu Anand and Mudam Naveen. The suspensions have sparked discussions within the party.

Kamareddy Assembly constituency holds considerable importance in the state. Gampa Govardhan, a BRS leader, had been elected from the constituency five times. However, in the 2023 Assembly elections, KCR faced defeat here, only the second loss of his political career.

Party insiders believe the BRS leadership’s inability to resolve internal factionalism contributed to its poor performance. Municipal vice-chairperson Gaddam Indupriya’s defection to Congress, despite efforts by BRS working president KT Rama Rao to mediate, further weakened the party’s standing. Following the elections, several other councillors also shifted to the Congress, and Indupriya was elected Municipal chairperson.