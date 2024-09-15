CM Revanth Reddy : Strong opposition essential to address government mistakes

HYDERABAD: Stating that every government makes mistakes at some point of the other, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that a strong Opposition is necessary at both the state and national level to force the government to undo the wrongs.

The chief minister was addressing the gathering after releasing a book “Prophet for the World” authored by All India Muslim Personal Law Board president Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani in Hyderabad.

“This country belongs to us all. The responsibility to protect the country is ours. Some people are spreading poison merely to win elections. This is not good for the country. We should together make efforts to stop it,” Revanth said.

He said that the path of peace paved by Prophet Muhammad was not only a guidance for Muslims, but also for the whole world. Prophet Muhammad, the Bible and Bhagvat Gita preach only one message which is peace, the chief minister said.

Revanth also was liberal in his praise of AIMIM supremo and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, describing the latter as the “voice of the poor”. The chief minister said that Owaisi was a staunch advocate for the rights and welfare of Dalits, Adivasis and the downtrodden. “I am very happy that Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad is raising the voice of the poor in Parliament,” he said.

The chief minister appealed to all sections of society to come together and work for developing Hyderabad. He assured the gathering that the government would consider the suggestions of the AIMIM in implementing the Musi Riverfront project. “All those who stand to lose their houses to this project would be rehabilitated in 2BHK houses,” the chief minister promised.

Recalling that in the recent past, the TDP, Congress and BRS ruled the state for two terms each, he expressed confidence that the Congress too will remain in power for at least two terms in Telangana.

Owaisi, adviser to the government Md Ali Shabbir and others were present.