HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy informed the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) that visited the flood-affected areas in Telangana over the past two days that the total loss the state suffered due to the recent rains and floods was Rs 10,320.72 crore as of September 8, 2024.

At a meeting with members of the IMCT at the Secretariat on Friday, the chief minister once again requested the Centre to provide immediate relief to the state to help the people who suffered losses.

He reiterated his earlier demand that the Centre should relax the existing norms and release disaster response funds to the state without conditions.

“With the existing guidelines, the Telangana government cannot utilise the available Rs 1,350 crore National Disaster Response Funds even if the entire state is submerged under flood waters. As per the present rules, the state is eligible to use only Rs 1lakh if a patch of 1 km road is damaged due to floods. This paltry amount is not sufficient for even temporary repairs to damaged roads,” the chief minister explained. He said that apart from submitting the details of losses, the state government would also furnish details of the standard schedule of rates (SSR) to the Centre. “This would allow the Centre to examine the SSR, revise the guidelines and extend liberal relief to the state,” Revanth said.

Stating that the total losses as of September 8 were over Rs 10,000 crore, he told the IMCT that details of more damage were yet to be received.