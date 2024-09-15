FIR for driving vehicle without No. plate quashed

Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court has quashed an FIR registered by the Charminar police against one Vasunder Chary Ravulakola for driving a vehicle without a number plate. The FIR (Crime No. 140 of 2024) had accused the petitioner of offences punishable under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 80(a) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

However, the court ruled that the charges did not fall under the purview of Section 420 of IPC, which deals with cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that Section 420, which involves cheating and dishonest inducement, did not apply in this case as there was no property transfer or deception involved. Counsel pointed out that Section 80(a) of the MVA pertains to the procedure for applying for vehicle permits and does not explicitly says driving without a number plate is an offence. Instead, it merely prescribes the exhibition of the registration number, which is subject to fines.

Justice Sujana observed that the complaint lacked any mention of property belonging to the complainant, (S-I K Uday) or that any cheating had occurred. The court also noted that driving without a number plate did not attract the stringent provisions of IPC Section 420. Rather, fines should have been imposed, the judge said.