How students from 1973 are giving back to their school

NIZAMABAD: While schools play a very crucial role in the development of a person and how their entire lives turn out, only a few stay in touch with their mates or teachers from school.

However, the Class 10 batch from 1973-74 of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Gundaram village of Nizamabad Rural mandal recently organised a reunion, where old friends shared tales from their childhood and banded together to redevelop the campus that holds a special place in their hearts.

Organising a meeting of students from 1974 was no easy feat, yet the perseverance of this cohort made it possible. Recently, 10 out of the original 12 students gathered at their former school, accompanied by their families. Their diverse paths were shared as they reminisced about their successes and setbacks.

K Sai Reddy, the organiser of the event, says, “Such meetings are typically seen in prestigious schools, but we want to inspire even ordinary schools to host similar programmes. They offer a meaningful way for elder alumni many approaching their seventies to reconnect and contribute positively to their schools.”

The alumni, all from Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, offered sage advice to current students: “Follow your teachers’ guidance, work hard and you will find success,” they urged. They emphasised the importance of avoiding the mistakes of the past and striving for a prosperous future.

The alumni felicitated their former teachers, Jaganmohini Laxmikumari and Hanumanth Rao, for their enduring impact. They also assessed the current state of the school and decided to contribute to its development. One significant initiative is the establishment of a new library, with the school headmaster agreeing to allocate a room for this purpose.

This aligns with the state government’s Amma Adharsha Patashala initiative, which aims to improve facilities in government schools. This is expected to transform the environment of these institutions, and the involvement of former students could further amplify its impact.