HYDERABAD: The Union government has de-notified 368.8 hectares of land in FAB City’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Raviryala village in Maheshwaram mandal of Rangareddy district.

In order to set up a sector specific SEZ for manufacturing and developing semiconductor facilities along with a Free Trade and Warehousing Zone, the central government had approved FAB city in 2007.

The Centre notified 120.06 hectares on January 15, 2007, 233.23 hectares on December 13, 2007 and 15.57 hectares on July 10, 2009 in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, totalling 434.86 hectares.

Due to reasons not spelt out, the FAB City proposed de-notification of 368.9 hectors from SEZ and the state government had given approval to it on February 8, 2022. Following this, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has recently issued a gazette notification de-notifying SEZ land. After de-notifying 368.8 hectares from FAB City, SEZ is now limited to only 66.06 hectares.

Meanwhile, the central government also de-notified the entire area of 10.22 hectares in the Bio-technology SEZ at Genome Valley, proposed by the Telangana State Industrial Corporation Limited (TGIIC).