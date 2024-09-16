13th-century Kakatiya inscription found in Kolanupaka temple

HYDERABAD: A 13th-century Kakatiya dynasty Telugu inscription was found at the premises of Kolanupaka Someswara temple by historians of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam.

The inscription, written in Telugu script, was found on a step at the Chandikambagudi antaralam inside the temple.

In the inscription, Kakatiya king Ganapatidev, who worshipped Warangallu Swayambhudev, is mentioned as Anumakondapuravareshvara.

The inscription was not found in its entirety as the statute pillar was hidden under the wall of the temple, said S Haragopal, convenor of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam.