Aim is to sensitise people, not punish firms: Top food cop

HYDERABAD: Over the last six months, the Food Safety Task Force has conducted surprise inspections at more than 300 food establishments, 500 hostels and 80 hospital canteens across Telangana. However, not a single establishments’ licence has been cancelled till now.

In an exclusive interaction with TNIE, Commissioner of Food Safety RV Karnan said the department has only issued show cause notices for which the Food Business Operators (FBOs) are given 15 days to comply.

“The sole intention is to create sensitisation regarding food among people, prevent food adulteration and regulate the provisions of the Food Safety & Standard Act, 2006, so that the customers can make informed choices,” he said.

“We do not want to shut down the enterprises as it affects businesses and people also need them for dining. We do not have the authority to close them as it is the job of the local municipality. It might have affected some businesses but in the long run, it will benefit both people and FBOs. At least people now are demanding the FBOs to show the kitchens and know where to complain if they find any irregularity with FBOs,” he added.

However, the department has imposed fines on many establishments starting from Rs 50,000 up to Rs 3 lakh for violating the safety norms mandated by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

As many as 180 of over 300 inspections have been conducted in restaurants, bakeries, supermarkets and dairies in Hyderabad. Both government and private hostels and hospital canteens have been examined. At several outlets, rat and cockroach infestation has been found along with violation of other norms such as storage of expired and stale food items, and usage of synthetic colours among other violations.

Karnan said big FBOs, expected to comply with the norms, have been inspected extensively. “We did not inspect the street vendors because they are neither much established nor aware of the FSSAI regulations. Moreover, vendors are daily wage earners, so their livelihood would be affected,” he said. He applauded the hygiene maintained in serving street food by the vendors in Southeast Asian countries, especially South Korea.