BJP rejects invite to Praja Palana Day fete, calls it ‘appeasement’

HYDERABAD: Following internal deliberations, the BJP has decided to boycott the Praja Palana Day celebrations on September 17, the day on which the erstwhile Hyderabad state merged with the Union of India in 1948.
Asserting that there was no change in their stance, saffron party leaders said the BJP has been celebrating Liberation Day for almost 30 years. They recalled that the BJP state leadership had convinced the Union government to officially declare September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day through a gazette notification on March 12 this year. However, recently, the state government announced its decision to observe September 17 as the Praja Palana Day.
The BJP contends that the state government has no right to change the name as the Centre has already declared September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day.
Responding to the invitation for Praja Palana Day celebrations, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is also the state BJP unit chief, wrote a strongly worded letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, stating that he “cannot be part of an insincere ritual that blatantly attempts to erase the truth from the people”.
“The state government’s intent seems to be to deflect the people’s attention from the core aspects of the struggle, which is evident in the very name given to the day. To describe the liberation of Hyderabad as just another transition of power from a monarchy to a democracy not only subverts the heroic struggle but also propagates further the politics of appeasement,” he said.
Sept 17 fete should inspire generations: Kishan
“As the son of this very soil, you [Revanth] are well aware that the people of Hyderabad Samsthan sustained a spirited struggle for years to liberate this region from the brutalities of the Nizam and his private army of Razakars. Many people laid down their lives in the process, and thousands withstood unfathomable violence,” the Union minister added.
Kishan said that the liberation of Telangana was a heart-wrenching story of courage, sacrifice and martyrdom. “Therefore, we need to commemorate September 17 in a manner that befits the sacrifice of the martyrs and the purpose of such a commemoration ought to inspire the present generation with patriotic and nationalist fervour, and by informing them of the pristine history of the liberation,” he added.
The BJP state president said that for the last few years, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has been commemorating September 17, according it the recognition that it deserves in a form and manner that pays homage to the courage, sacrifice and valour of those who made the liberation possible.
Cong hoodwinked people for 50 years, says Bandi
Meanwhile, Union Minister of State (Mos) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar wondered why the state government was not celebrating September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day. Sanjay claimed that the Congress had hoodwinked the people of Telangana for 50 years and should celebrate the momentous day as “Telangana Praja Vanchana Dinotsavam”.
He was speaking after inaugurating a photo exhibition at Parade Grounds here organised by the Centre on Sunday. He alleged that the statements and actions of the BRS and Congress on September 17 were contradictory. While in Opposition, BRS and Congress leaders would say something on the historic day, they would immediately change their stance after coming to power, he alleged.
Stating that the BJP would participate in Liberation Day celebrations, Sanjay said it would be celebrated as per the directions of the Centre and ministries concerned.
Kishan to chair Liberation Day celebrations in Hyd
Meanwhile, the Union government is making arrangements for Telangana Liberation Day celebrations in Hyderabad. Kishan will attend as chief guest. Meanwhile, sources said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was supposed to preside over the celebrations but had to cancel his trip to Hyderabad as he is scheduled to visit Jammu & Kashmir on the same day.