BJP rejects invite to Praja Palana Day fete, calls it ‘appeasement’

HYDERABAD: Following internal deliberations, the BJP has decided to boycott the Praja Palana Day celebrations on September 17, the day on which the erstwhile Hyderabad state merged with the Union of India in 1948.

Asserting that there was no change in their stance, saffron party leaders said the BJP has been celebrating Liberation Day for almost 30 years. They recalled that the BJP state leadership had convinced the Union government to officially declare September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day through a gazette notification on March 12 this year. However, recently, the state government announced its decision to observe September 17 as the Praja Palana Day.

The BJP contends that the state government has no right to change the name as the Centre has already declared September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day.

Responding to the invitation for Praja Palana Day celebrations, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is also the state BJP unit chief, wrote a strongly worded letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, stating that he “cannot be part of an insincere ritual that blatantly attempts to erase the truth from the people”.

“The state government’s intent seems to be to deflect the people’s attention from the core aspects of the struggle, which is evident in the very name given to the day. To describe the liberation of Hyderabad as just another transition of power from a monarchy to a democracy not only subverts the heroic struggle but also propagates further the politics of appeasement,” he said.