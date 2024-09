HYDERABAD: In an indirect reference to recent tensions between MLAs Arekapudi Gandhi and Padi Kaushik Reddy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday issued a stern warning to those attempting to attack Congress workers. “They (BRS leaders) said they would come to our home, but our people went to theirs. Now they claim they have been beaten. Why did they provoke us in the first place?” he questioned.

He was speaking after handing over the reins of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) to newly appointed president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud. Senior Congress leaders, ministers and legislators were also present at the event.

Citing the trend of ruling parties securing two consecutive terms in office, Revanth expressed confidence in the Congress’s ability to stay in power for 10 years. He called upon party members to work towards winning all 17 seats in Telangana in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. “Winning the previous [Assembly] elections was like a semi-final. The real victory will come when we defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2029 and make Rahul Gandhi the PM,” the chief minister said.

He echoed a similar sentiment expressed by former TPCC president and current Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who urged party cadre to work like soldiers to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister in 2029.

Lauding Mahesh as a soft-spoken yet dedicated leader, Revanth said he would always be available to support the new TPCC chief when needed. He mentioned that he had recommended to the party high command that they appoint leaders who could commit themselves fully to party affairs.

The chief minister further stated that both he and Mahesh would work together to secure victory for Congress in the upcoming local body elections.