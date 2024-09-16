Congress’ move aligns with BJP’s strategy of historical revisionism: BRS

HYDERABAD: BRS leader Dasoju Sravan found fault with the state government over its decision to celebrate September 17 as Praja Palana Day.

In an open letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior AICC and TPCC leaders, Dasoju argued that this move not only misrepresents historical facts but also aligns dangerously with the BJP’s strategy of historical revisionism.

He alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is attempting to “exploit the historical festival by rebranding it as Telangana Praja Palana Day”.

“The CM also personally invited prominent BJP leaders such as Amit Shah, Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, who otherwise do not see eye to eye with Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

He asked whether Revanth is intentionally distorting history for political gain or if he is simply unaware of the broader implications of his actions.

Dasoju condemned Revanth for his previous actions, including targeting significant cultural symbols present in the state emblem and undermining Telangana’s cultural heritage.