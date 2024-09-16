EESL bags Impact Player of the Year at CII Awards

HYDERABAD: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of Public Sector Undertakings under the Ministry of Power, Government of India was awarded with the Impact Player of the Year 2023-24 award during the 25th Silver Jubilee Anniversary of the CII Awards held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The event witnessed participation from over 500 organisations, with 207 selected for scrutiny by a jury panel. EESL received the recognition for its monumental role in transforming India’s lighting industry, particularly through the Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) programme.

Under UJALA, over 36 crore LED bulbs were distributed and more than 1.3 crore streetlights were installed, driving substantial energy savings. The programme has helped India avoid a peak demand of 9,586 MW and achieve annual savings of Rs 19,152 crore.

Telangana has distributed almost 28.75 lakh LED bulbs, resulting in annual energy savings of 374 million kWh, equating to savings of Rs 149 crore.