Execute Pharma City project as planned or return land to farmers: KTR to CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: In the wake of a recent high court’s directive that the land acquired for Pharma City cannot be repurposed for other ventures, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday sought Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s clarification on the project.

He wanted to know whether or not the state government intends to execute the project as initially envisioned, without any scaling down or dilution of its scope. “If you choose not to proceed with Pharma City in its original form, we request that the land pooled for this purpose be returned to the farmers in line with the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013,” he said.

“The Pharma City was meticulously planned by the BRS government to adhere to the highest environmental standards, with a commitment to Zero Liquid Discharge, ensuring sustainable development for the region,” he said.

“We cannot afford to lose the opportunity to make Telangana a global hub for life sciences, and your government’s indecision or abrupt policy shifts will only harm the state’s reputation,” he said.

“The Pharma City project, with a investment potential of Rs 9.7 billion, was a cornerstone of our strategy to elevate this sector and generate over five lakh direct jobs. As soon as the Congress formed the government, it decided to scrap this globally recognised project,” he alleged.