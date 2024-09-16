Revanth, Sridhar Babu made ‘contradictory’ statements, alleges BRS

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT & Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu made contradictory statements on the recent attack on BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy’s residence in Hyderabad by Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Arekapudi Gandhi and his followers.

During a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth, without taking the names of Gandhi or Kaushik Reddy said: “They (BRS leaders) said that they would come to the house of our people. They even tried to attack our people and file cases against our workers. However, our people went to their residence. Later, they claimed that our people attacked them. Why did they throw a challenge to our people? Our workers will not go to the residence of others. But, if anyone takes our good nature for granted, then our workers will not tolerate it.”

Meanwhile, Sridhar Babu said that both the MLAs, who attacked each other in Hyderabad, belong to the BRS.

“Gandhi himself said that he is a BRS MLA. When two BRS MLAs were involved [in attacks], is it fair to blame the Congress?” Sridhar Babu wondered.

Meanwhile speaking to the media, former minister T Harish Rao said, “Sridhar Babu says it was an internal fight of the BRS and that PAC chairman Arekapudi Gandhi is a BRS MLA. But the chief minister says Gandhi is a Congress leader. The chief minister sounds like he himself wanted Gandhi to attack Kaushik Reddy’s residence.”

“So, Gandhi is in which party now?” the Siddipet legislator asked.

“Because of the politics of Congress, the brand of image of Hyderabad has been tarnished,” he alleged.