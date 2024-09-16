Speculations emerge over Congress exploring new strategies to weaken BRS

HYDERABAD: The speculation over possible merger of the BRS Legislature Party into the Congress is dying down fast.

After the Telangana High Court’s directive to the Speaker on MLAs disqualification petitions, the pink party legislators seem to be reluctant to take chances by changing their loyalties.

However, the ruling Congress is said to be exploring alternative strategies to weaken its rival.

According to party insiders, the leadership is looking for an opportunity to effect a ‘Shinde-like’ vertical split in the pink party, thus destabilising the Opposition.

Considering the current political situation in the state, the Congress seems to have realised that it may not be possible to convince two-thirds of MLAs of the BRS, required for its merger into the grand old party, to quit the pink party. However, sources said that they see the possibility of a majority of BRS MLAs defying its leadership.