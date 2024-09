HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against national award-winning Tollywood choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, for allegedly repeatedly raping, harassing and hurting his 21-year-old former assistant.

According to the FIR, the complainant claimed that Jani Master sexually assaulted her multiple times during film shoots in Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and also at her residence in Narsingi after she moved to Hyderabad in 2017. She stated that he regularly demanded sexual favours and, upon refusal, would physically abuse and threaten her if she revealed the matter to anyone.

Speaking to TNIE, Rajendernagar DCP Ch Srinivas said, “We have completed recording the woman’s statement, and her medical examination has also been conducted. Jani Master is currently absconding, and we are taking further action.”

Asked whether the POCSO Act would be included in the charges as the complainant was a minor at the time of the alleged rape, he said they needed to conduct further probe.

This comes after several bigwigs in the Malayalam film industry were accused of sexual assault after the publication of the Hema Committee report. Top actors, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, have urged the Telangana government to release a long-pending sub-committee report on sexual harassment and gender discrimination in Tollywood.