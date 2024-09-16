Temperature surges amid rain break in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With a break in torrential rains, Telangana has seen a significant surge in the maximum temperatures. As per TGDPS reports, mercury levels touched 38°C in Khammam, the highest recorded temperature in the state on Sunday.

The IMD said the highest deviation of 1.5 degrees was recorded in Bhadrachalam with the maximum temperature at 34.2 °C. The maximum temperature in Hyderabad was recorded in Khalender Nagar at 34.5°C.

Meanwhile, short intense rain spells were experienced at isolated places in the city on Sunday evening. It is reported that the state will experience light to moderate rains at isolated places till September 21.

In the next 48 hours, the city will experience light rain or drizzle towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 23°C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be westerly/north-westerly with wind speeds around 06-10 kmph.