HYDERABAD: In a sharp attack on BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that pink party leaders looted the state for 10 years, enjoying power while accusing others of family rule. Referring to BRS’ objection over the installation of a Rajiv Gandhi statue, he said: “You built a farmhouse and Pragati Bhavan on 1,000 acres. Ten years weren’t enough to install the statue of Telangana Talli?”

On Monday, Revanth unveiled the statue of the former prime minister in front of the Secretariat. Addressing the gathering, he said that the event was not a place for political discussions, but added that he had to address certain issues since some political forces were opposing the installation of the statue of a great Indian leader like Rajiv Gandhi.

Recalling the legacy of Chakali Ilamma, a key figure during the Telangana Armed Struggle, Revanth said that Ilamma had declared that gadis (forts) should be liberated from the doras (feudal lords). Drawing inspiration from her, the chief minister pledged that KCR’s farmhouse would soon be filled with jilledu (milkweed) plants and said the Congress would not rest until that day.

Subsequently, he said, “Some unscrupulous elements are speaking about family politics. Indira Gandhi did not take any post while Nehru was the prime minister. Indira Gandhi is still worshipped as a goddess by the poor. She nationalised the banks and worked for the development of the poor. Indira Gandhi is credited with abolishing Privy Purses. She provided housing for the poor and fulfilled their dream of owning a house. During her rule, the Lambada community was included in the Scheduled Tribes category, and backward communities were given reservations. Indira Gandhi sacrificed her entire life for the country.”