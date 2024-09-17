Expansion of Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway to start soon

NALGONDA: R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday announced that the expansion of the six-lane Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore would begin soon.

Venkat said he will lay the foundation stone for the project along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Speaking to reporters here, the R&B minister said that the construction of roads and drains in Nalgonda town was being completed at a cost of Rs 450 crore. He also stated that 10 drinking water tanks with a capacity of 10 lakh litres each and five tanks with a capacity of 15 lakh litres each have reached the slab stage and the work will be completed soon.

“Along with underground drainage, CC roads will be completed in two years,” he said, adding that 50 acres belonging to the Housing Board has been acquired for houses for the impoverished. Work on an integrated hostel will soon be started on another 25 acres at Rs 80 crore, Venkat said.