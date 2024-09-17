In Gujarat, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka hardsells Telangana’s renewable energy potential

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday revealed that the state government aims to add an additional 40,000 MW in Renewable Energy (RE) by 2035.

Vikramarka said that the state government was developing a comprehensive renewable energy policy to ensure sustainable, reliable and affordable power, promote RE projects and attract private investments.

Addressing the Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Vikramarka said that with over 300 days of sunshine, Telangana has an estimated solar potential of approximately 26.4 GW. Stating that Telangana was one of the top windy states in India, he said that there is wind potential of approximately 54 GW at 150 meters.

“The state has two major hydro projects with pump operations in Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar. There is further potential to undertake Pumped Storage Projects (PSP), utilising reservoirs or lift irrigation projects or abandoned mines etc. Other RE potential includes green hydrogen, geothermal and mini-hydel,” the deputy CM added.

He said: “India has set an ambitious goal of adding 500 GW of renewable energy capacity, and Telangana, with its dynamic economy and thriving industries, including IT, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing, intends to lead this transformation of balancing growing energy needs with a commitment to sustainability.”

Announcing that the state government was formulating the comprehensive renewable energy policy, Vikramarka said that the key features of this policy include investment incentives such as tax benefits and subsidies, single-window clearances, transparent resource allocation and procurement guidelines, a robust infrastructure plan for transmission and grid connectivity. The state is also promoting partnerships with research institutions, incentives for RE manufacturers, he added. He urged the investors to join the “Telangana Mission”.

“The upcoming initiatives of the government such as Artificial Intelligence City (AI City) and Future City centering around sustainable technologies as well as the Regional Ring Road (RRR) connecting key industrial corridors, as well as the Musi Riverfront Development Project, are expected to drive the energy growth further. Telangana’s abundant resources, its skilled workforce, and pro-business initiatives such as TS-iPASS, offer compelling opportunities for companies in the renewable energy sector to thrive,” Vikramarka said.