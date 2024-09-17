Justice league: Plea against order on land record corrections junked

Notices to Revenue officials in contempt plea

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court has issued notices to the Ameerpet Metropolitan Commissioner and other relevant authorities in a contempt case related to alleged encroachment on ancestral property.

The case was filed by Ali Bin Mohammed Bhakan, who claims ownership and possession of land in Bum Rukun Dowla village, Rajendranagar mandal. The petitioner alleged that the authorities wilfully disobeyed court orders.

In an earlier writ plea, the judge had directed the respondents to refrain from interfering with the petitioner’s peaceful possession without issuing proper notice and following due process of law. However, according to the petitioner, the authorities have failed to comply with these directives.

Senior counsel L Ravichander argued that the respondents’ non-compliance amounted to contempt of court. In light of this, Justice Reddy ordered notices to the authorities and adjourned the matter for further hearing.

Plea against order on land record corrections junked

A bench of the Telangana High Court has upheld a decision of a single judge in a land dispute case dismissing a writ appeal filed by Sagi Hanumantha Rao.

The appellant claimed rights to over 64.5 acres of agricultural land in Kondapalli village, Gangadhar mandal of Karimnagar district, through his mother, who he said purchased it in 1963. However, the names of some individuals were wrongly entered in the possessory column of the land records, Hanumantha Rao said.

The government pleader, however, argued that the appellant’s mother had approached the RDO for corrections after a prolonged delay of 57 years. The special tribunal had rightly dismissed her appeal, and the single judge had correctly confirmed this decision.

The bench agreed with the single judge’s assessment and dismissed the writ appeal. The appellant was granted the liberty to approach the competent civil court to ascertain his title and possession over the subject property if he so desired.