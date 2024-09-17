Minister Dansari Anasuya comes up with container school idea to beat Forest Act rules

HYDERABAD: To overcome the practical constraints that come in the way of constructing permanent structures in core forest areas, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya has come up with an idea of setting up container schools and hospitals.

The minister will be inaugurating one such school set up at Bangarupalli hamlet of Kannaigudem mandal in the Kantanapalli forest area. The minister already inaugurated a container hospital in the same hamlet.

The locals brought the issue of the pathetic condition of the local state-run school to the notice of the minister. She, then, asked the district collector to explore the alternative possibilities to set up a proper education and medical facility. The minister ensured the release of Rs 13 lakhs for the creation of infrastructure which included state of art furniture. The school has a length and width of 25X25 feet.

Anasuya has demanded that the Centre relax rules for constructing permanent structures like schools and hospitals in the agency areas. She sought an amendment to the Forest Acts accordingly. She pointed out that the stringent rules framed under the forest laws were making it difficult for the local administration to lay pipelines and electricity lines. She said that they were currently dependent on solar power for supplying water and electricity.