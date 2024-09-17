Revanth Reddy made TPCC chief with my help: Kaushik Reddy

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy claimed that he was responsible for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy becoming the TPCC chief. “Revanth Reddy came to my house and fell at my feet with a request to make him TPCC chief,” Kaushik Reddy told reporters here on Monday.

“The chief minister himself admitted that he sent people to attack my residence. It is a very shameful act on the part of the chief minister,” Kaushik Reddy said. The MLA said that he was receiving threatening calls and warned that the chief minister would be held responsible if anything happened to him.

He also alleged that as TPCC chief, Revanth took `25 crore from Etala Rajender and announced that Rajender would win in the Assembly elections. “That is why I quit Congress and joined the BRS,” Kaushik Reddy claimed.

His party colleague MLA KP Vivekananda alleged that the law and order situation has deteriorated after Congress came to power in the state. After the directive of the High Court, all the 10 MLAs who switched their loyalty from the BRS to the Congress were feeling insecure, Vivekananda said

As the BRS plans to take action against the defected MLAs, the chief minister started diversionary politics and sent Arekapudi Gandhi to the residence of Kaushik Reddy, Vivekananda alleged. If the BRS does not get justice on disqualification petitions, the party leaders would meet the President, he disclosed.