Telangana: Chikungunya bigger menace than dengue at present, say doctors

HYDERABAD: Following the dengue panic at the beginning of this year’s monsoon, chikungunya has now turned into a bigger menace in terms of vector-borne diseases in Hyderabad. As per the official data of the state health department, 6,405 dengue,178 chikungunya, 200 malaria and 6,192 fever cases have been recorded in Telangana from January to August 31.

Although influenza continues to plague the city with colds, coughs, fever, and body aches, chikungunya is taking a bigger toll on the health of people, especially due to post-viral chronic chikungunya arthritis (CCA), also known as postviral arthropathy.

The post-viral arthropathy, identified by severe joint pains, can be experienced in patients for more than five weeks after recovery and can be debilitating. Doctors said that at present, mild dengue, chikungunya and influenza patients continue to show up in significant numbers daily, with 5-10 chikungunya cases witnessed every day.

Dr Naveen Kumar, consultant physician at a leading private hospital, told TNIE, “We do have dengue cases coming in but right now it is the combination of dengue, chikungunya and influenza that is affecting people’s health severely. Even patients with post-viral compilations are showing up after recovery from vector-borne diseases, which is prolonging their overall recovery. The usual recovery phase of a viral infection is about one to two weeks, we are seeing patients taking more time to recover from the post-viral effects.”