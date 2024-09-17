Telangana: Cobra slithers into pandal, coils around idol

JAGTIAL: Devotees preparing to take out a Ganesh idol for immersion in Jagtial were scared stiff when they saw a snake entering the premises of the mandapam set up by Trishul youth organisation.

The organisers were busy with pooja and other preparations to take the Ganesh idol in a procession for immersion after the completion of nine-day festivities when the reptile found its way into the mandapam.

Devotees had the shock of their lives when the cobra crept up the idol, coiled itself around its neck and stayed there for some time.

Though the devotees were scared, some of them took out their mobile phones and began video-recording the movements of the snake. After some time the snake slithered down from the idol and went out of the mandapam.

Learning about the incident, several people, who rushed to see the incident, believed that it was a good omen as it took place at the auspicious moment in Ganesh mandapam.