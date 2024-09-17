Telangana government to issue new ration cards from September-end

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said that the government will complete the process of framing modalities to issue new food security cards and health cards by the end of the month.

Authorities would start accepting applications by the end of October, the minister said, disclosing that the state government will supply superfine rice under the public distribution system (PDS) from January 2025.

Uttam was speaking to the media after a Cabinet sub-committee meeting to examine and recommend the eligibility criteria and modalities for issuance of new food security cards, and health cards.

The meeting was attended by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Civil Supplies Commissioner DS Chouhan and other senior officials.

The Civil Supplies minister announced that it was decided that Rs 500 bonus for paddy crop would be given from present kharif season.

The meeting primarily decided to suggest to the state government to introduce ‘smart cards’ with information embedded in QR code/ microchip/barcode and to continue the existing eligibility criteria.

However, the sub-panel opted to remove the clause “land ownership” as it was ambiguous to the monetary income eligibility. The meeting also invited suggestions from all MPs, MLAs and MLCs across the political parties on the existing eligibility criteria. It was also decided to consider the recommendations of the Saxena Committee constituted by the Supreme Court to advise it on the suitable methodology for BPL census.

Uttam said that the previous BRS government had deleted 5.98 lakh cards and issued 6.47 lakh cards between 2016 and 2023. He said that the previous BRS regime issued some of the cards during the byelections with the aim of luring voters.

The minister said that the eligibility criteria for PDS in Telangana is family income below Rs 1.5 lakh in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas. He said that this was against the eligibility criteria of Rs 1.2 lakh in rural and urban areas in Karnataka, Rs 1 lakh in Tamil Nadu, and Rs 1.8 lakh in Gujarat. He said that the sub-panel will study this and give its recommendations to the state government.