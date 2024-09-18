BRS, Congress distorted history, betrayed Telangana people: G Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the previous BRS and incumbent Congress government misled and betrayed the people by calling Telangana Liberation Day as National Integration Day and Praja Palana Dinotsavam respectively by distorting history.

He reaffirmed that September 17 should be observed as Telangana Liberation Day as the Hyderabad state was liberated from Nizam rulers. Addressing the gathering during the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations held at the Parade Grounds here, Kishan said: “The successive state governments are misleading the people and suppressing history of Independence even to this day with a view to gain political mileage.”

The Union Ministry of Culture held the celebrations for the third year in a row. Kishan also offered tributes to a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion.

During the celebrations in Secunderabad, vibrant tableaus brought the rich history of Hyderabad to life depicting the cultural diversity and spirit of the region. The Central armed forces also took part in the parade recalling ‘Operation Polo’. The traditional Dappu dance, part of Telangana’s rich culture, was performed.

Lashing out at the state government, Kishan said that while the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments are celebrating Liberation Day in the parts that were under the Hyderabad state, the Telangana government declined to celebrate it.