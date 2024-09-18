Colourful adieu to lord Ganesha in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Amid the chanting of Ganapati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya and under tight security arrangements, the Ganesh idol immersion procession marched peacefully through the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on Tuesday. The idols were immersed in Hussainsagar at Tank Bund, NTR Marg, People’s Plaza and Necklace Road (PVNR Marg) apart from other water bodies across the city. The immersion will continue till Wednesday.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inspected the Tank Bund and NTR Marg stretch and interacted with devotees and staff on duty. He also visited Platform No. 4 on NTR Marg before the Khairatabad Ganesh idol was immersed.
The 70-foot-tall idol was immersed between 1.35 pm and 1.40 pm with precautions in place. Unlike previous years, when the idol remained on the water’s surface for days, this year it was fully submerged due to the deepening of the shoreline. Hydraulic cranes were used to expedite the process.
The Khairatabad idol immersion procession began around 7 am, passing through Sensation Theatre, Telephone Bhavan and the Telugu Talli flyover before reaching Crane No. 4 on NTR Marg for immersion. A special pooja for the idol began at midnight at the mandap, with the loading of the idol onto a special trailer taking place late at night. The Balapur Ganesh idol was also immersed in the afternoon at Tank Bund, a change from previous years when its immersion occurred at night.
“Second time in a row, the 70-feet Khairatabad Ganesh was immersed by 1.30 pm on the day of immersion. Despite the challenging procedure of moving the idol to the immersion point, de-welding and welding, our central zone police teams and the Utsav Committee members worked hard and succeeded. Congratulations to all of them,” Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) posted on X.
Devotees throng streets
Hyderabad was decked up in festive colours as thousands of Ganesh idols of various shapes and sizes were brought to Hussainsagar and other water bodies for immersion. Big and medium-sized idols, in myriad forms, were taken in a centralised procession on decorated trucks, tuskers and other vehicles from Balapur in the Old City to Hussainsagar. The Ganesh Chaturthi, which began on September 7, concluded with Anant Chaturdashi on Tuesday.
Welcome arches and pandals were set up at various points, and people manning stalls distributed prasadam to devotees along the procession route, including at Begum Bazar, Afzalgunj, Gulzar Houz, Abids and Basheerbagh.The areas around Tank Bund, NTR Marg, PVNR Marg, People’s Plaza, Basheerbagh, Abids, MJ Market, Afzalgunj and parts of Secunderabad were packed with devotees bidding farewell to Lord Ganesh.
The immersion at Hussainsagar will continue into Wednesday, as many idols from Begum Bazar, Siddiamber Bazar, Goshmahal and other areas started their processions late in the evening. The main 18-km centralised procession, delayed slightly, began in Balapur and passed through Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Shalibanda, Charminar, Pathergatti, MJ Market, Abids and Basheerbagh, before reaching NTR Marg, Tank Bund Road and People’s Plaza.
Over 20,000 cops deployed
Over 20,000 police personnel were deployed across Hyderabad and its periphery. Police pickets were set up at all sensitive locations, and heavy contingents were posted at sensitive religious sites along the procession route. GHMC, along with other agencies including the HMWSSB, HMDA, TGSPDCL, DRF and fire and R&B authorities, worked in tandem.
Several hundred water bodies and artificial ponds were set up around Hyderabad, deploying 335 cranes (140 static and 195 mobile) were set up for immersion. Authorities said several thousand idols were immersed in various water bodies and 71 artificial ponds in and around Hyderabad by Tuesday evening. However, the majority of the idols will be immersed in Hussainsagar. A total of 13 cranes were stationed on Tank Bund, nine on NTR Marg Road and 7–8 cranes on People’s Plaza for the immersion of large idols.
CM interacts with staff
The GHMC deployed 3,000 sanitation workers along immersion routes and water ponds. Over 100 expert swimmers were kept on standby.
During his visit to NTR Marg, Revanth interacted with sanitation workers, helpers and crane operators. He directed GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata to address their concerns and provide restrooms as requested. The commissioner spoke to zonal commissioners and arranged rest buses at Hussainsagar, Saroornagar and IDL lakes as per the CM’s instructions.