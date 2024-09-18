Colourful adieu to lord Ganesha in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Amid the chanting of Ganapati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya and under tight security arrangements, the Ganesh idol immersion procession marched peacefully through the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on Tuesday. The idols were immersed in Hussainsagar at Tank Bund, NTR Marg, People’s Plaza and Necklace Road (PVNR Marg) apart from other water bodies across the city. The immersion will continue till Wednesday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inspected the Tank Bund and NTR Marg stretch and interacted with devotees and staff on duty. He also visited Platform No. 4 on NTR Marg before the Khairatabad Ganesh idol was immersed.

The 70-foot-tall idol was immersed between 1.35 pm and 1.40 pm with precautions in place. Unlike previous years, when the idol remained on the water’s surface for days, this year it was fully submerged due to the deepening of the shoreline. Hydraulic cranes were used to expedite the process.

The Khairatabad idol immersion procession began around 7 am, passing through Sensation Theatre, Telephone Bhavan and the Telugu Talli flyover before reaching Crane No. 4 on NTR Marg for immersion. A special pooja for the idol began at midnight at the mandap, with the loading of the idol onto a special trailer taking place late at night. The Balapur Ganesh idol was also immersed in the afternoon at Tank Bund, a change from previous years when its immersion occurred at night.

“Second time in a row, the 70-feet Khairatabad Ganesh was immersed by 1.30 pm on the day of immersion. Despite the challenging procedure of moving the idol to the immersion point, de-welding and welding, our central zone police teams and the Utsav Committee members worked hard and succeeded. Congratulations to all of them,” Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) posted on X.