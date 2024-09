ETURNAGARAM WILDLIFE SANCTUARY: Trees yanked from their roots and strewn all over the ground. Trunks ripped apart as far as the eye could see on either side of the Tadvai-Medaram road. Bent electric poles.

Just a few hundred metres away from this apocalyptic scene at the 80,600 hectare Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary, other lucky trees stand tall, with no indication

of the large-scale devastation that lies yonder. Nature’s carpet bombing is confined to around a 500-metre stretch of the road and extends on both sides to a total of around 7–8 km.

The Telangana Forest Department is still trying to assess the extent of the destruction, which likely took place in a short span of time on August 31. Speaking to TNIE, Mulugu District Forest Officer Rahul Jadhav says the havoc, “one-of-its-kind in India”, took place between 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm on that day. However, to pinpoint the exact time and the reason behind it, the department would need the help of the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).

“We have asked the NRSC to do a drill-down” to get the time and also to find out what caused the formation of winds that carried so much energy,” the Mulugu DFO adds.

An 185-member team of the department is at work, walking all around the areas affected by the rare phenomenon, a highly localised convective activity according to IMD officials. Based on their work, the forest department has now increased the estimated area of devastation from 200 hectares to 300 hectares, the DFO reveals.

From the road, it looks like the trees have fallen in a linear pattern. But the affected area is not exactly a rectangle, the DFO clarifies.

While some estimates place the number of fallen trees at 1 lakh, the forest department is still counting them manually, with numbers clearly written on the trunks. The counting process is expected to be completed in the next three to four days.

“Electric poles were flattened [on August 31, electricity to Medaram village was cut off. We removed the debris on the road the next day,” the DFO says.