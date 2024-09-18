Immersion held peacefully across Telangana: DGP Jitender

HYDERABAD: Stating that all necessary arrangements were in place for the Ganesh idol immersion, DGP Jitender on Tuesday said the entire process was conducted in a peaceful manner across the state.

He noted that the police had installed CCTV cameras on sensitive routes to monitor the situation as around one lakh idols were to be immersed on Tuesday. A control room was set up in both the DGP office and ICCC building, where the top officers monitored the situation.

Hyderabad CP CV Anand told TNIE that 25,000 police officers were deployed on Tuesday to oversee the immersion.

Meanwhile, senior officials said the coordination between departments had ensured a seamless process on the day of the immersion. The police officers followed pre-planned routes to ensure safety, the DGP said.

Later, the DGP and Hyderabad CP went on an aerial survey along with minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata and District Collector Anudeep Durishetty.

1,317 fire personnel on standby

As many as 1,317 personnel from the Fire Services department were assigned standby duties during the immersion of Ganesh idols throughout the state on Tuesday. All district fire officers were instructed to maintain a vigilant watch around the clock until the immersion of the final idol. The department maintained a reserve of 30 rope and rescue teams, 19 light rescue tenders, 11 boats, 126 water tenders and 66 mist bullets. “Till now, there has been no fire incident or rescue operation during the immersion process on Tuesday. We had conducted awareness programmes for organisers at Ganesh pandals,” a source in the Fire department told TNIE.