Owaisi welcomes SC order against ‘bulldozer injustice’

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order against “bulldozer injustice”.

Referring to the Supreme Court passing an ordering staying unauthorised demolition of private properties across the country till October 1, when it will hear the case against “bulldozer justice”, Owaisi posted on X: “Due process should be followed. State governments have been using bulldozers to inflict revenge, collective punishment, and to appease mobs.”

However, the apex court clarified that the order would not be applicable to removal of encroachments on public roads, footpaths, railway lines and water bodies.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad MP also appealed to Jagtial Superintendent of Police to take strong legal action against anti-social elements who tried to create a nuisance in Rahmatpura.

According to sources, a few miscreants allegedly hurled objectionable items at the houses of a particular community during the Ganesh idol procession on Monday.

In response to Owaisi’s post on X, the SP stated that an FIR has been filed and an investigation is underway.