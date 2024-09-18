Per capita income in Telangana 193.6% of national average

HYDERABAD: Relative per capita income in Telangana is now 193.6% of the national average, as per a working paper of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC- PM), titled “Relative Economic Performance of Indian States: 1960–61 to 2023–24”. Meanwhile, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala have per capita incomes of 181%, 171% and 152.5% of the national average, respectively.

Among the large states, Telangana has second highest per capita incomes in the country. Delhi stood first and Karnataka is in third position. An average person in Telangana now has income level of 94 percent higher than the national average, while that of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is 81 percent and 71 percent higher respectively.

South India accounts for 30%

As per the paper, in 2023-24, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu together accounted for approximately 30 percent of India’s GDP. It said: “A notable development following the economic liberalisation is the emergence of southern states, especially Karnataka and Telangana, as economic powerhouses.”