Retired IAS officers appointed as State Election Commissioner, Vigilance Commissioner

HYDERABAD: The state government on Tuesday appointed two retired IAS officers — I Rani Kumudini and MG Gopal — as the State Election Commissioner and Vigilance Commissioner respectively. Panchayat Raj & Rural Development department issued the notification, appointing Rani Kumudini as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) for a period of three years.

The term of previous SEC C Parthasarathi ended on September 8.

A 1988 batch IAS officer, Rani Kumudini held many posts in the state and Union governments during her service. Previously, she served as the Special Chief Secretary of Labour department, Secretary of Social Welfare Residential Schools, Rangareddy District Collector, Managing Director of Housing Corporation, Commissioner of Labour and Horticulture departments in the state government. She worked as Joint Secretary of Agriculture department and Chief Executive of National Fisheries Development Board.

This appointment has significance because local bodies elections in the state are due.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued orders appointing MG Gopal as the Vigilance Commissioner. Gopal’s three-year terms starts on the date of assumption of office. A 1983 batch IAS officer, Gopal held several posts in the state government.