Solar energy to power Kamareddy district offices

NIZAMABAD: Officials are preparing a plan to run the entire Integrated District Offices Complex at Kamareddy on solar energy.

The proposal is taking shape after Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TGREDC) set up a pilot solar plant at the Chief of Planning office in the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in Kamareddy which has been working very well.

The government is proposing to run the IDOCs which the previous BRS dispensation had built, on solar energy. Each IDOC has a total of 35 to 40 district offices.

To begin with, a pilot project was taken up at the CPO at the Kamareddy IDOC to generate 1 KW power. The pilot project came out well, encouraging the officials to run the entire IDOC on solar power.

The estimated cost of the project for the entire IDOC is about Rs 95 lakh for a 10 KW solar power plant. If the government sanctions funds, the TGREDC will set up the plant for the entire IDOC.

Meanwhile, the Union Government took a decision that all its offices in the country should run on solar power by the end of the current financial year.

A TGREDC official said that after the installation of the solar power facility at CPO office in Kamareddy, the officials and staff did not face any inconvenience in doing their regular work.