Telangana irrigation minister urges Centre to waive loans taken for irrigation projects

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has called on the Union government to take steps to persuade central financial institutions to reduce or entirely waive the interest on loans taken by the previous government for irrigation projects in the state. He emphasised that these loans have become a financial burden for the current government and requested that the debt be cleared completely, or at least partially waived.

On Tuesday, Uttam attended the 8th International Water Week Summit - 2024, organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in New Delhi. During his speech, he sought robust support and cooperation from the Centre to complement the government’s efforts. He pointed out that while the Union government has allocated substantial funds for infrastructure development nationwide, similar financial support should be allocated for irrigation projects. He also urged the Centre to provide financial assistance and expedite the clearances needed for these projects.

Uttam highlighted the state government’s goal of developing new irrigation facilities for approximately six lakh acres annually and noted that the state has allocated Rs 29,000 crore for the irrigation sector in the Budget.

Additionally, he requested the Central government to take the lead in obtaining all necessary clearances for the Sammakka-Saralamma project through consultations with the Chhattisgarh government. He appealed to Union Jal Shakti Minister Patil to not only consider waiving or reducing the interest on past irrigation project loans but also to expedite the NOC (No Objection Certificate) process with Chhattisgarh for this crucial project.

On the sidelines of the summit, the irrigation minister engaged with representatives from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank to discuss the need for soft loans for various irrigation projects. He also met with Chhattisgarh Irrigation Minister Kedar Kashyap to discuss the Sammakka-Saralamma project, emphasising that part of the project lies within Chhattisgarh and an NOC from the state is required to move forward.