TFCC suspends Jani Master amid rape investigation

HYDERABAD: Amidst a police probe into rape charges against Tollywood choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, better known as Jani Master, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) on Tuesday said that an internal committee has been constituted to examine the case.

As an immediate measure, the committee has suspended him from his post as president of the Telugu Film & TV Dance Directors Association until the inquiry is complete.

The national award-winning choreographer was accused of repeatedly raping, harassing and hurting a 21-year-old woman choreographer, who used to previously work as his assistant. Based on a complaint from the survivor, the police registered a case against him.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media on Tuesday, the TFCC sexual harassment redressal panel said they are conducting an inquiry parallel to the police investigation. “The case is not just about workplace harassment. It is more serious and grievous because she was a minor then and it continued for a longer time under the name of preferential treatment at work,” said Jhansi, an actor who is the panel chairperson.

Although it is learnt that the survivor was a minor when the offence occurred, the FIR currently includes only sections relevant to repeated rape, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing rape. There is no mention of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.