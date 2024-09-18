TFCC suspends Jani Master amid rape investigation

HYDERABAD: Amidst a police probe into rape charges against Tollywood choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, better known as Jani Master, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) on Tuesday said that an internal committee has been constituted to examine the case.
As an immediate measure, the committee has suspended him from his post as president of the Telugu Film & TV Dance Directors Association until the inquiry is complete.
The national award-winning choreographer was accused of repeatedly raping, harassing and hurting a 21-year-old woman choreographer, who used to previously work as his assistant. Based on a complaint from the survivor, the police registered a case against him.
Meanwhile, speaking to the media on Tuesday, the TFCC sexual harassment redressal panel said they are conducting an inquiry parallel to the police investigation. “The case is not just about workplace harassment. It is more serious and grievous because she was a minor then and it continued for a longer time under the name of preferential treatment at work,” said Jhansi, an actor who is the panel chairperson.
Although it is learnt that the survivor was a minor when the offence occurred, the FIR currently includes only sections relevant to repeated rape, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing rape. There is no mention of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
“We are currently investigating the case and relevant sections will be added, during the probe,” said Narsingi Station House Officer Harikrishna Reddy. Asked if the accused had been served a notice, the officer said they were carrying out the investigation as per procedure and the court would be intimated about the proceedings.
On the other hand, the internal committee of TFCC has spoken to both the choreographers and recorded their statements, confirmed KL Damodar, the panel convenor.
While the committee, which is conducting an inquiry based on the POSH Act, is expected to share the final report in 90 days, they said the report is likely to be submitted before the 90-day deadline.
Earlier, some members of the film fraternity had reached out to the DGP of Women Safety Wing, Shikha Goel, seeking guidance with the case. “On hearing about the case, I had recommended that an internal committee be formed to look into workplace harassment and had also facilitated the filing of a complaint with the police as it is a criminal case,” Goel told TNIE.
“Investigation is currently under progress and I’m sure the law and order police will take action as per procedure,” she added.
Notably, a sub-committee report on sexual harassment and gender discrimination in Tollywood is still pending with the Telangana government.