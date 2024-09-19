Congress cadre in Telangana stage protests against BJP leaders for targeting Rahul Gandhi

HYDERABAD: The Congress cadre and leaders staged protests across the state against the alleged objectionable comments made by the BJP leaders against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

They also burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders and tried to lay siege to the BJP state unit office. Recently, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu termed Rahul Gandhi the “number one terrorist”. Another BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah allegedly issued assassination threats, while Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad offered a reward of Rs 11 lakh to those who cut Rahul Gandhi’s tongue.

Demanding that these leaders be arrested immediately, the Congress cadre staged protests and filed multiple complaints across different police stations. Addressing a protest gathering, Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka said that while BJP targeted Rahul Gandhi, BRS targeted Rajiv Gandhi. She said that these parties were trying to spread hatred to get undue political advantage.

The minister said that Rahul Gandhi held the Bharat Jodo Yatra for country’s unity and to protect the liberal and secular ethos of this country.

Speaking at a protest demonstration held at Gandhi Bhavan, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender demanded that the government take action against those who issued assassination threats to Rahul Gandhi.

Nagender, meanwhile, stoked a controversy when he made an inappropriate reference to BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. He said that an actress was also making “atrocious” comments against Rahul Gandhi.

Fisheries Corporation chairman Mettu Sai Kumar said that they are ready to sacrifice their lives for Rahul Gandhi and warned the BJP leaders against making derogatory statements against Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Mahila Congress workers, led by M Sunitha Rao, as well as Youth Congress members tried to lay siege to the BJP office. Police managed to thwart their attempts and detained them for a brief period.