Ganesh Idol immersion in Telangana's Hussainsagar concludes peacefully

HYDERABAD: The immersion of Ganesh idols in Hussainsagar, which extended into a second consecutive day, concluded peacefully on Wednesday evening. Thousands of idols were immersed at NTR Marg, Tank Bund, Peoples Plaza and Sanjeevaiah Park. Last year, the process wrapped up by the afternoon, but this year, delays occurred as many Ganesh mandap organisers took out the idols from pandals late Tuesday night. The significant number of newly installed idols also contributed to the delay, as vehicles, including tuskers and trucks transporting the idols, faced breakdowns and encountered obstacles like electrical wires.

While authorities expedited the immersion process after the tallest Khairatabad Ganesh was immersed on Tuesday afternoon, delays occurred due to lack of cooperation from some pandal organisers, along with vehicle breakdowns and electrical wire obstructions leading to late-night processions that arrived at Hussainsagar on Wednesday morning, resulting in further delay. However, the immersion at over two dozen water bodies and 71 artificial ponds across the city completed peacefully.

According to official sources, over one lakh idols were immersed in lakes and various artificial ponds set up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Police Commissioner CV Anand confirmed that the Ganesh immersion process concluded peacefully, expressing gratitude to the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee and all participants for their cooperation.

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi thanked everyone for ensuring a smooth immersion process.