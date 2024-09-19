New flyover to come up near Yadadri temple in Telangana within three months: Konda Surekha

HYDERABAD: The state government will construct a 64-metre-long entry flyover near the Yadagirigutta temple. Announcing that its construction is set to be completed within three months, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, at a review meeting on Wednesday, stated that this would be the second-longest such structure in the country.

She said the construction of the entry flyover would provide great relief to devotees visiting Yadagirigutta, who currently rely on the exit flyover. The new network arch bridge, made with Macalloy Steel, will serve as the entry flyover. Surekha instructed officials to complete its construction within three months.

The minister noted that the gold-plating of the Yadagirigutta temple and the construction of a Veda Pathasala would commence once the government receives the monitoring committee report. The Veda Pathasala will be built on 20 acres at a cost of Rs 43 crore. Additionally, the Annadana Satram at the temple will be inaugurated soon.

Surekha directed officials to develop the Keesaragutta temple, following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s announcement that it would be developed along the lines of the Ramappa Temple. She urged officials to update the temple website and publish books on its history. She recalled that Lord Rama consecrated the Shiva Linga at Keesaragutta and requested the installation of a statue of Rama at the temple. The Endowments department will also provide employment to artisans from Cheriyal, Pochampally and other areas, she said, adding that the development works for the Keesaragutta temple will begin once the chief minister approves the plan.

Surekha also instructed officials to construct a retaining wall near the Kusumaharanatha temple in Bhadrachalam. She emphasised the need to plant Tulasi saplings on temple lands to meet the temple’s requirements without external dependence. Additionally, she approved the establishment of a digital museum explaining the areas in South India that Lord Rama is believed to have toured. Surekha mentioned that she would discuss the possibility of starting a tribal museum in Bhadrachalam with Tribal Welfare Minister D Anasuya.

VIP darshan

She said VIP darshan facilities are being offered in three circuits: Vemulawada- Kondagattu- Dharmapuri- Komuravelli, Manyamkonda- Srirangapur-Jogulamba- Ammampalli and Dichpalli- Basara along with important temples in Kamareddy. Devotees using the facility will receive a memento. A guide, videographer, and photographer will also provide services to devotees availing of the VIP darshan, officials told Surekha.