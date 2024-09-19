Satavahana-era tools, artefacts found at Telangana's Kolanupaka

HYDERABAD: Around 6,000-year-old prehistoric ruins of ancient inhabitants were discovered by the members of the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB) at Kolanupaka in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Tuesday.

They include Neolithic (6,000 years old) stone, Megalithic (4,000 years old) black and red wares, early historic (2,000 years old) black and red ware pottery items, Satavahana broken terracotta figurine, beads, shell used as money (Vishnukundin period) cowries, stone pestles, sandstones, the top of Visururai (stone grinder) and heaps of pottery shells.

KTCB convenor Sriramoju Haragopal told TNIE that these remains were found on the banks of the Peethambaram stream in the Kolanupaka site.

KTCB members — Sriramoju Haragopal, Kunde Ganesh, Mudavat Ravinder, Mittapalli Bhaskar, Megharaj, Manjula, Harshit and Rishita — identified prehistoric tools, artefacts of the Satavahana period in a piece of agricultural land, belonging to one Mittapalli Bhaskar, known as ‘Gudigadda’.

It was reported that there are Stone Age tombs on the way to Pochannapet. In the neighbouring village of Lakshmakkapalle, historians have also identified Megalithic-era tombs.