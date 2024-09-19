Telangana: After TPCC fiat, ministers to interact with party workers

HYDERABAD: In pursuance of the directions of new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar, the Congress is making arrangements for the ministers to hold interactions with party functionaries on a regular basis.

The party is planning to hold interactions twice a week on Wednesday and Friday starting from September 20. This exercise will be similar to the practice in All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) at its party headquarters.

The AIMIM MLAs visit their party headquarters to listen to the grievances of their constituents. Taking a leaf out of what appears to be a friendly party, the Congress too wanted to have a similar programme to win the hearts of their party workers.

Recently, while assuming charge as TPCC president, Mahesh Kumar Goud remarked that the leaders became ministers due to the party. He stressed the importance of the ministers visiting Gandhi Bhavan to address the issues faced by party workers.

Goud also asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to visit Gandhi Bhavan at least once in a month. He suggested that the ministers attend Gandhi Bhavan on a roster basis, subject to their availability.

Based on the directions of the TPCC president, the party functionaries are making a comprehensive schedule for ministers. As part of it, the party is preparing guidelines.

Although, Praja Palana programme is being implemented for the common people, there is no mechanism for the party workers who strove to bring the party to power to meet ministers in person. Party sources said that the new programme would be similar to the Praja Palana, but not entirely similar.

Speaking to TNIE, TPCC media and communications chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy said, “It is a welcome move from our new TPCC president. Such a decision would strengthen the bond between party and government, and ensure there are no gaps. I believe that this grievance redressal mechanism will address most of the issues instantly.”