Telangana government to create corpus fund to run skill varsity

HYDERABAD: Stating that there is a significant gap between educational standards and industrial requirements, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the government is committed to enhancing skills among students and youth. He announced plans to create a corpus fund with Rs 300 crore to Rs 500 crore by seeking donations from industrialists to run the Young India Skill University (YISU).
Addressing the gathering after unveiling the new MSME policy in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he stressed the importance of promoting MSMEs to generate more employment opportunities in Telangana.
He said that the new policy builds on the initiatives of the previous government, stating: “Politics will not interfere in the development process, it is a continuous process. The Congress will pursue effective programmes and schemes without politicising them. My government will not hesitate to revoke any earlier decisions which are detrimental to the state’s interest.”
The chief minister noted that the government is upgrading 65 ITI to advanced technology centres in collaboration with the Tata Institute at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore.
The YISU will provide training to meet industrial needs, and plans for a Life Sciences and Greenfield Pharma City in the Future City were also mentioned.
Man-made wonder
He added that the Musi River will be transformed into a man-made wonder, moving away from its current state.
Stating that farming is part of the culture, Revanth urged farmers to continue with it and said: “Farmers are requested to continue in the profession and encourage their family members to grab the employment opportunities. All should grow to excel in the business.”
Criticising the previous BRS government, he stated: “The state government is not operating from a ‘restricted fort’ (gadi) like the previous government. It is a people’s government, dedicated to the welfare of all. Our doors are always open to suggestions.”
Revanth outlined plans to empower Self Help Groups ( SHGs) as millionaires, asserting that strengthening MSMEs is vital for creating more job opportunities. “The government will provide full support to MSMEs in the state,” he added.
He said: “IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu is the brain behind introducing the MSME policy to promote micro, small and medium industries. Sridhar Babu’s efforts are commendable. Without a policy document, no state will develop. It is the reason the government announced the MSME Policy.”
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and others attended the meeting.