Telangana government to create corpus fund to run skill varsity

HYDERABAD: Stating that there is a significant gap between educational standards and industrial requirements, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the government is committed to enhancing skills among students and youth. He announced plans to create a corpus fund with Rs 300 crore to Rs 500 crore by seeking donations from industrialists to run the Young India Skill University (YISU).

Addressing the gathering after unveiling the new MSME policy in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he stressed the importance of promoting MSMEs to generate more employment opportunities in Telangana.

He said that the new policy builds on the initiatives of the previous government, stating: “Politics will not interfere in the development process, it is a continuous process. The Congress will pursue effective programmes and schemes without politicising them. My government will not hesitate to revoke any earlier decisions which are detrimental to the state’s interest.”

The chief minister noted that the government is upgrading 65 ITI to advanced technology centres in collaboration with the Tata Institute at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore.

The YISU will provide training to meet industrial needs, and plans for a Life Sciences and Greenfield Pharma City in the Future City were also mentioned.