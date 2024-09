HYDERABAD: Expressing its strong disapproval for “blatant violation of rules” Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered the demolition of a BRS party office in Nalgonda which was constructed illegally.

The court gave the BRS 15 days to demolish the office on its own and directed it to pay Rs 1 lakh to the District Legal Services Authority, Nalgonda, within four weeks as penalty.

Justice Kumar also expressed strong disapproval, stating that the BRS, when in power, formulated rules only to blatantly violate them.

He made it clear that the law was applicable equally to both common citizens and political parties.

Attempt to regularise illegal office criticised

The judge also took the BRS to task for constructing the office on a one-acre plot of land in Nalgonda without the necessary approvals and then attempting to regularise the building later through the Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS).

Counsel appearing for the party faced harsh criticism from the judge for repeatedly seeking an exemption from paying the Rs 1 lakh fine. Justice Kumar rejected these requests, pointing to the financial strength of the BRS as one of the prominent regional parties in the country, and affirmed that the penalty was justified.