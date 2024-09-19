Telugu choreographer Jani Master booked under POCSO act

HYDERABAD: Continuing the investigation into the rape charges against Tollywood choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, the Narsingi police on Wednesday included relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the case registered against him.

The national award-winning choreographer has been accused of repeatedly raping, harassing and assaulting a 21-year-old woman choreographer, who previously worked as his assistant. Initially, based on the survivor’s complaint, the police booked Jani under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to rape, criminal indimidation and causing voluntary hurt. However, as the investigation progressed, it was revealed that the survivor was a minor, aged about 16 years, at the time of the offences, prompting the inclusion of POCSO Act in the case.

Speaking to the media, DCP Rajendranagar Ch Srinivas Rao stated that the accused has been absconding, and police efforts are ongoing to locate him.

Meanwhile, chairperson of Telangana Women’s Commission Nerella Sharada said that the survivor had also approached the commission and lodged a complaint with them. Extending support to her, Sharada said, “The girl does not have security. The commission has issued orders to provide police protection to her. No one who misbehaves with women will be spared,” the official issued a strict warning to the public.

Sharada also emphasised the commission’s commitment to taking this case seriously and ensuring the implementation of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act across all workplaces.