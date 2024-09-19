The call to serve: National police academy’s 76th batch graduates

HYDERABAD: At the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), an iconic rock statue serves as a poignant reminder of potential with a saying of Italian sculptor Michelangelo saying: “There is already a fine officer in you. Help us chisel it out”.

“This statue is a constant source of motivation for many trainees, including me,” says IPS trainee Sonali Mishra. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, she is among the award winners of the 76th batch of Regular Recruit probationers, set to participate in a Passing Out Parade at the academy on Friday.

“The academy has given me opportunities to accomplish things I never thought possible,” Mishra said and added, “The statue reminds me that I have untapped potential.”

Mishra, who won the Manipur Cup for Law, previously served in the IRTS and cleared the exam on her last attempt to become an IPS officer. She is one of the 54 women IPS trainees graduating from a total of 188 officers in the current batch, and one of the 16 married women completing the Phase-I basic course at SVPNPA.

While Mishra transitioned from IRTS to IPS, Pathipaka Saikiran (31), from Warangal, left a high-paying corporate job in 2019 to pursue civil services. Talking about his family, Saikiran said, “I come from an agricultural family, but my parents always emphasised education over fieldwork,” he shares.