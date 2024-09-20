93 per cent of households in Telangana spend on mosquito repellents: Survey

HYDERABAD: About 93% of households in Telangana spend between Rs 200 and Rs 5,000 on mosquito repellent measures each month, according to a recent survey conducted by LocalCircles, a community social media platform.

Over 54,000 respondents (62% men and 38% women) from 322 districts across India participated in the survey. The survey included 45% of respondents from Tier-1 districts, 26% from Tier-2 and 29% from Tier-3 and 4 districts.

The survey revealed that 86% of Indian households spend on mosquito control every month, highlighting the failure of many municipalities and health departments to implement effective mosquito control measures. Additionally, 7 in 10 households reported that their municipality or panchayat had not conducted any fogging during the monsoon season.

In Telangana, the survey found that 41% of households spent up to Rs 200 on mosquito control monthly, while 26% spent between Rs 200 and Rs 500, 19% spent Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, 5% spent between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000, and 2% spent between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000. This means that 93% of households in the state undertook some form of mosquito control measures.

The survey also found that 59% of households in Telangana used repellent liquids, sprays and creams, while 34% used mosquito nets, 29% used electric rackets, 14% employed fogging services and 9% used coils to combat mosquitoes.