93 per cent of households in Telangana spend on mosquito repellents: Survey

HYDERABAD: About 93% of households in Telangana spend between Rs 200 and Rs 5,000 on mosquito repellent measures each month, according to a recent survey conducted by LocalCircles, a community social media platform.
Over 54,000 respondents (62% men and 38% women) from 322 districts across India participated in the survey. The survey included 45% of respondents from Tier-1 districts, 26% from Tier-2 and 29% from Tier-3 and 4 districts.
The survey revealed that 86% of Indian households spend on mosquito control every month, highlighting the failure of many municipalities and health departments to implement effective mosquito control measures. Additionally, 7 in 10 households reported that their municipality or panchayat had not conducted any fogging during the monsoon season.
In Telangana, the survey found that 41% of households spent up to Rs 200 on mosquito control monthly, while 26% spent between Rs 200 and Rs 500, 19% spent Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, 5% spent between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000, and 2% spent between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000. This means that 93% of households in the state undertook some form of mosquito control measures.
The survey also found that 59% of households in Telangana used repellent liquids, sprays and creams, while 34% used mosquito nets, 29% used electric rackets, 14% employed fogging services and 9% used coils to combat mosquitoes.
August-October identified as peak season
Additionally, 71% of respondents identified August to October as the peak period for mosquito prevalence in the state, while 18% pointed to May to July as the peak season for mosquito activity.
The survey highlighted the widespread occurrence of dengue and chikungunya cases in cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi. Despite this, local civic bodies have failed to address key issues such as open drains and potholes, which serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes, leading to the spread of vector-borne diseases and serious health risks in both urban and rural areas, it added.
The survey also cited figures shared by the Centre on dengue cases, with Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav informing the Lok Sabha that over 32,000 dengue cases were reported nationwide this year up to August 2, compared to 18,391 cases during the same period in 2023.