Telangana: Corporators of GHMC on ‘study-tour’, at public expense

HYDERABAD: Most corporators from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be unavailable in the city from September 21 and 26, as they embark on study tours to various cities across the country to learn about best practices. The civic body will spend Rs 80,000 per person for the study tour, with overall cost around Rs 1.25 crore.

One group, led by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi will visit Indore, Lucknow and other places along with 48 corporators from Congress and BRS. Another group, led by Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy, will visit Assam and Guwahati with 47 corporators from Congress and BJP. MIM members will form a separate batch.

Indore, recognised annually for its cleanliness programmes, will be a focus of study. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently directed municipal officials to examine the successful sanitation policies in Indore and consider utilising relevant agencies for implementation in Hyderabad.

As many as 16 MIM members will depart separately on September 22, also visiting Assam and Guwahati. Other members remain undecided on their travel plans but have the opportunity to choose their destinations later.