Graduates MLC poll in Telangana: Jeevan Reddy likely to seek re-election

HYDERABAD: The election to the legislative council from the Graduates Constituency of Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar-Medak is creating excitement among all parties. The election is likely to be held between January and February, 2025.

Sitting MLC from Congress, T Jeevan Reddy is expected to test his luck once again. The party high command has reportedly promised to him that he would be fielded once again. The party wants to renominate Jeevan Reddy as a reward for convincing sitting Jagtial BRS MLA Dr M Sanjay Kumar to join the Congress.

Meanwhile, the BRS is facing stiff competition to contest from this seat since the sitting MLA is not in the party anymore. The pink party had retained the seat twice in the past.

It is learnt that the BRS is seeking to field a strong candidate this time to clinch the seat, capitalising on an “anti-incumbency” factor that is perceived to be working against the government. To this end, the BRS is planning to field former Karimnagar mayor Sardar Ravinder Singh or former MP B Vinod Kumar.