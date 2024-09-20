Graduates MLC poll in Telangana: Jeevan Reddy likely to seek re-election

HYDERABAD: The election to the legislative council from the Graduates Constituency of Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar-Medak is creating excitement among all parties. The election is likely to be held between January and February, 2025.
Sitting MLC from Congress, T Jeevan Reddy is expected to test his luck once again. The party high command has reportedly promised to him that he would be fielded once again. The party wants to renominate Jeevan Reddy as a reward for convincing sitting Jagtial BRS MLA Dr M Sanjay Kumar to join the Congress.
Meanwhile, the BRS is facing stiff competition to contest from this seat since the sitting MLA is not in the party anymore. The pink party had retained the seat twice in the past.
It is learnt that the BRS is seeking to field a strong candidate this time to clinch the seat, capitalising on an “anti-incumbency” factor that is perceived to be working against the government. To this end, the BRS is planning to field former Karimnagar mayor Sardar Ravinder Singh or former MP B Vinod Kumar.
Young leaders seeking opportunity to contest
A few young leaders, who served as corporators and chairpersons of corporations, are also in the race. For instance, Errolla Srinivas and Ch Rakesh Kumar are among those who are waiting for party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s blessings. They have Osmania University background and had taken an active part in Telangana movement, which may keep them in good stead.
The BJP, which had recently won eight Lok Sabha seats in the state and also won the election to the council from the teachers’ constituency of Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy and Hyderabad, is showing keen interest to win this election also.
The saffron party might consider fielding Kisan cell senior leader P Sugunakar Rao, who contested unsuccessfully in the last election. He is now requesting the party to give him another opportunity.
The party is also searching for a potential independent candidate to persuade him to join the party and fight the election. A few lecturers are showing interest in contesting the election on the BJP ticket.
The party has already spotted one such independent who is said to have the backing of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar. U Muralidhar Goud, who contested unsuccessfully from Kamareddy in the Assembly elections in 2009, is also also eying the ticket.
Meanwhile, all the parties have started their poll preparations, including conducting camps to reach out to the voters in each district in the constituency.